Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebech powered a remarkable comeback down 19 points to lead the New York Liberty to victory over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

The Liberty initially trailed 34-15 midway through the second quarter of the game. Brittney Griner, Allisha Gray and Maya Caldwell caused their opponents plenty of trouble throughout that stretch.

Despite that, Stewart and Fiebech inspired the rally as they made multiple plays to take control of the contest. New York outscored Atlanta 48-30 in the last 20 minutes, showing how well they played down the wire.

The @nyliberty clawed back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Dream 79-72, the largest comeback in the W this season 🤯 Leonie Fiebich dropped a career-high 21 PTS with 4 threes, while Breanna Stewart powered the comeback with 18 PTS and 10 REB!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/GHFwoCyWL3 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Breanna Stewart, Liberty

It was miraculous comeback win for Breanna Stewart and the Liberty, protecting homecourt by fighting back in the second half.

They pulled off the victory despite not having the best of shooting days. New York shot 38.5% from the field, including 32.1% from three. However, they made up for it by moving the ball as they created 24 assists and forced Atlanta to commit 15 turnovers.

Two players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf, including Stewart and Fiebech. Stewart finished with a solid display of 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks. She shot 7-of-19 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. Fiebech came next with a team-high 21 points and four rebounds, while Sabrina Ionescu provided nine points and five assists.

New York improved to a 14-6 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Dream and 3.5 games above the Indiana Fever.

On a two-game win streak, the Liberty will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host consecutive games against the Fever as the first will take place on July 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The second will happen on July 22 at 8 p.m. ET.