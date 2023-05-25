David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

With the 2023 WNBA season now underway, teams are allowed to sign players to hardship contracts. If a team is below ten available players, they can temporarily sign an additional player past the maximum of 12 allowed on a roster. Once they reach ten available players, the hardship contract ends and that player is released. The New York Liberty were able to do so at the start of the season. The Liberty had cut veteran guard Epiphanny Prince but then signed her to hardship contract. The Liberty released Epiphanny Prince from her hardship contract on Wednesday as per Across The Timeline.

Per WNBA Transactions, the New York Liberty released Epiphanny Prince. She was signed to a hardship contract on May 19.https://t.co/Smk5IckRqi — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) May 24, 2023

The move to release Prince likely means that Marine Johannes is set to join the team following the conclusion of her overseas season. Prince was originally signed as a free agent in the offseason. A veteran guard, Prince had spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Storm and new Liberty star Breanna Stewart. Last season, she played 33 games off the bench for the Storm while averaging 3.9 points per game, 1.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists with shooting splits of 35.5 percent shooting from the field, 35.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84 percent from the free-throw line in a little over 12 minutes per game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prince suited up in two games for the Liberty to start this season, averaging 2.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in about 17 minutes of play. She shot 40 percent from the field and 25 percent from the three-point line.

A 14-year veteran, Prince began her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky when they drafted her with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 draft. A two-time All-Star, Prince won the WNBA championship with the Storm in 2020.