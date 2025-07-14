As Jonquel Jones continues recovering from her ankle injury, there could be help on the way for the New York Liberty.

Players and coaches have played it coy, but they’ve made it no secret that they know free agent Emma Meesseman can help the team. Even better for New York, both head coach Sandy Brondello and former MVP Breanna Stewart have connections to the 6’4 forward from Belgium.

Brondello coached UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia from 2012 to 2017 and Stewart played there from 2020 to 2022. Meesseman was a member of UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia from 2016 to 2022.

Asked directly last week about the Liberty going after Meesseman, who has not played in the WNBA since 2022, Brondello didn’t deny that the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP could help them.

“I think Emma's just taking some time to rest after Eurobasket and work out what she wants to do,” Brondello said July 8 before the Liberty faced the Las Vegas Aces. “We would love to have her if that's something she's interested in. I think that would certainly help us.”

Brondello added that she hadn’t spoken to Meesseman directly about it.

At a recent practice, Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports asked Stewart if she had been in touch with Meesseman.

“Um, maybe,” Stewart said with a smile. “But I don’t know what’s happening.”

Why Emma Meesseman would fit with the Liberty

Meesseman’s fit in New York would go beyond Jones’ injury and her familiarity with the team’s personnel.

She brings a level of versatility that would benefit the Liberty on both ends. She brings size to a team that has too often been out-rebounded all season. But Meesseman can also shoot the three well enough to command attention and, a Stewart put it, adapt to a New York 5-out offense that allows the players to take control.

“She’s someone that reads the game really well,” Stewart said. “So for a team that wants to play like read-and-react and play fast, she’d be a perfect fit for us, and we just have a great appreciation for what she does on the court in a number of different ways.”

The Liberty made a move on Sunday giving themselves some flexibility to add a player, waiving the seldom-used guard Marquesha Davis. That puts their roster at 11, with 10 active players for as long as Jones is hurt. It also gives them a bit of cap space to bring someone else aboard.

“There’s a void to be filled and that would be helpful,” Stewart finished.

For now, this iteration of the Liberty closes out the first half on Wednesday at home against the Indiana Fever. The game will tip at 7:30 p.m.