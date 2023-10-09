Before the New York Liberty became a so-called ‘super team' when they signed Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot, the first offseason move the team made was to acquire Jonquel Jones from the Connecticut Sun. It was a precursor of sorts to the rest of the Liberty's offseason moves. It took Jones the first half of the season to find her rhythm with the Liberty, but now that the WNBA Playoffs have rolled around, she's been one of the team's best players. The Liberty dropped Game 1 of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces, 99-82, but in the process Jonquel Jones made WNBA Playoffs history with the most double-doubles in a single postseason run as per ESPN's Stats&Info.

Jonquel Jones has recorded a double-double in all 7 games in these playoffs. That is the most double-doubles, consecutive or not, in a single postseason in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/zQvtSb2Qi2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 8, 2023

Jonquel Jones was acquired by the Liberty in a three team trade that also included the Sun and the Dallas Wings. A former MVP, Jones has had to sacrifice her game a bit to fit in with the rest of the Liberty's dynamic lineup. In the Liberty's Game 1 loss against the Aces, Jones finished with 16 points and ten rebounds. Jonquel Jones has recorded a double-double in every game of the WNBA Playoffs so far.

During the playoffs so far, Jones has been averaging 16.5 points per game, 12.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocked shots with splits of 53.1 percent shooting from the field, 28.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Jones had played her entire WNBA career with the Sun before this season. She was drafted by the Sun with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft.