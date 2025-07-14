The Denver Nuggets made headlines during the 2025 NBA offseason and free agency, orchestrating a dramatic roster overhaul that signaled a shift in their long-term approach. At the heart of this revamp was a blockbuster trade that sent Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the versatile forward Cameron Johnson. The move was bold, swapping a proven scorer with injury history for a defensive-minded wing with positional flexibility.

But that was only the beginning. Denver then worked feverishly to reshape its bench, knowing that its depth had become a liability in recent playoff runs. The Nuggets initially traded Dario Saric to the Kings in exchange for Valanciunas, but then it was reported by multiple sources that Valanciunas was planning to take his talents to Europe to play overseas instead.

However, the Nuggets have maintained that they expect Valanciunas to honor his NBA contract, sources told ESPN, which has two years and approximately $20 million remaining on it. Only this upcoming season, in which he's slated to make $10.3 million, is fully guaranteed.

On the surface, these moves paint the picture of a franchise ready to evolve while still contending for titles. But dig deeper, and a glaring mistake emerges, one that could prove costly when it matters most.

The biggest free agency mistake: No clear Nikola Jokic insurance policy

To put it plainly, Denver’s biggest 2025 offseason mistake was failing to add a sustainable, versatile offensive presence who could support Nikola Jokic and relieve pressure on Jamal Murray. Valanciunas is a good stopgap big, but not a foundational piece for a contender’s second unit. Cameron Johnson is a useful role player, but not a replacement for MPJ’s offensive gravity.

The team essentially patched one leak (backup center) while letting another (scoring depth) widen.

Nuggets' persistent backup center problem

Let’s address the obvious improvement: adding Jonas Valanciunas gives Denver its first true backup center since Mason Plumlee left in 2020. For years, the Nuggets have struggled to field a capable second-unit big man, instead over-relying on Jokic and occasionally deploying small-ball lineups with Aaron Gordon at center.

Therefore, that approach has taken a toll. Overextended regular-season minutes have led to a visibly fatigued Jokic in the playoffs. The lack of rim protection and rebounding when Jokic sits has consistently been exploited by opposing second units. In that context, Valanciunas is a much-needed upgrade, assuming he stays healthy and motivated.

But therein lies the problem: Denver’s biggest mistake wasn’t necessarily the Valanciunas deal, it was waiting too long to solve a problem they’ve known about for years. And even now, the solution might not be sustainable.

The Michael Porter Jr. trade: Risky timing, questionable fit

Trading Michael Porter Jr. may be defensible in isolation, but his contract was bloated, his health was inconsistent, and his defense was suspect. But doing so while failing to land a dependable secondary scorer or shot creator in return is where Denver miscalculated.

Cameron Johnson is a fine player – versatile, switchable, and solid from deep, but he doesn't address the scoring void MPJ filled.

Cameron Johnson is a fine player – versatile, switchable, and solid from deep, but he doesn't address the scoring void MPJ filled. Johnson is a glue guy, not a go-to option. With Jamal Murray’s injuries continuing to flare up and Jokic carrying an MVP-level burden every night, the Nuggets now have fewer offensive escape valves than ever before.

And here's the kicker: this summer’s free agency pool included multiple wings and bigs who could’ve helped bridge that gap, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Keion Brooks Jr. However, they agreed to sign Bruce Brown on a 1-year deal. Denver missed the boat, either due to cap inflexibility or indecision.

However, they agreed to sign Bruce Brown on a 1-year deal.

Bench overhaul: quantity over quality?

Denver did remake its bench, but much of it felt like patchwork. While the team added experienced role players, none of them projects to be game-changers. The second unit remains a question mark, and David Adelman may find himself over-leveraging starters again by midseason.

Valanciunas helps solve the Jokic minutes issue, but he doesn’t solve Denver’s perimeter scoring dilemma. Nor does he fix the shot creation problem when defenses load up on Murray or Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr.,

The Nuggets’ 2025 free agency wasn’t a failure; it was just incomplete. Denver may have left itself vulnerable in a brutal Western Conference by finally addressing their backup center woes but overlooking the offensive drop-off created by MPJ’s departure.

If Jokic is the engine, then Denver better find more fuel before the new season begins.