While making their triumphant return to Manchester, England, on their 2025 reunion tour, Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher paid homage to his buddies U2 during the show.

The moment happened during the first of Oasis' five shows at Heaton Park in Manchester during the intro to “Champagne Supernova,” the show's closing song.

As the intro began, Gallagher hit the same harmonics notes on his guitar that The Edge usually plays before “Beautiful Day.” After a few seconds, “Champagne Supernova” then began. Perhaps some of U2's members were at the show, hence the homage.

A shot of a Joshua Tree is also shown on the screen. Of course, U2 famously posed in front of one for the cover of their 1987 album, The Joshua Tree.

Oasis' 2025 homecoming tour stop in Manchester

On July 11, 2025, Oasis began their five-night stay at Hyde Park in Manchester, England. They will perform five shows through July 20 at the venue.

These are special shows for the Gallagher brothers. They were born in Manchester, and that is where the band originates from as well.

After their homecoming gigs, Oasis will go to London, England, to perform the first five shows at Wembley Stadium on their itinerary. They will return to Wembley Stadium in September after their North American leg to play two more shows there.

Oasis will then perform shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin Ireland, before going to North America. Their tour will also visit South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. A total of 41 shows are planned throughout the 2025 itinerary.

The tour was announced in August 2024, just days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe. It is their first tour in 16 years after the band famously split in 2009.

In the years following Oasis' split, Liam and Noel Gallagher went on to have solo careers. Liam initially carried on with the remaining Oasis members under a new name, Beady Eye. Meanwhile, Noel formed the High Flying Birds, becoming the frontman of his own band.

The reunion tour began on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. They are being supported by Cast and Richard Ashcroft for their shows. Cast and Ball Park Music will open other shows on the tour.