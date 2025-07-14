The Houston Astros' newest draft pick sparked some buzz when a 2022 shot at the New York Yankees resurfaced. To be fair to Xavier Neyens, he was 15 at the time, but his social media post on the Astros' rival is making the rounds shortly after he was selected with the No. 21 overall pick. The 18-year-old out of Mount Vernon, Washington, is a tremendous talent at third base, racking up several accolades in high school such as Washington Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year and the Skagit Valley Herald Baseball Player of the Year.

While it will take some time before Neyens is able to contribute in the majors, he undoubtedly has already drawn some praise from his teammates with a recent social media post that was revealed to the public.

Just to lose in the ALCS — Xavier Neyens (@XNeyens) July 8, 2022 Expand Tweet

As the Astros develop their newest addition, the team will look to continue its productive 2025 season. Houston has been the class of the American League for about a decade now and is looking to extend its postseason streak to nine. This franchise would secure its fifth straight AL West divisional title should it hold onto its now-healthy, five-game lead.

It's been a group effort this year, with the Astros getting four players to the All-Star game. That includes star infielders Isaac Paredes and Jeremy Pena, starting pitcher Hunter Brown, and closer Josh Hader. And there are plenty of more players who could've made this roster, including the ageless Jose Altuve as well as team ace Framber Valdez. Houston has so many weapons on its roster, making this group equipped for a deep postseason run. Of course, one of the threats to another pennant is the reigning AL champion New York Yankees, which, despite their recent woes, has a high ceiling.

Overall, though, this franchise is still as healthy as ever and just added a phenomenal talent who could eventually become a star in this league. There's a lot of work to be done in 2025, but Houston seemingly still has its best baseball ahead of it, and that's concerning for the rest of the MLB.