The New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals. New York earned the win with stars such as Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones leading the way throughout the season. Rookie Leonie Fiebich also stepped up for the Liberty in 2024. Fiebich reflected on her WNBA Finals run with the Liberty while speaking at the team's championship parade on Thursday, via the WNBA on X, formerly Twitter.

“I've said it before, this organization is great,” Fiebich said. “They really care for the players. I'm so honored to be here, to play for this organization and now be on this stage. It's pretty crazy.”

The Liberty earned their championship parade without question. They had to defeat intimidating opponents in the postseason such as the Las Vegas Aces and the Lynx. In the end, though, New York found a way to get the job done.

Fiebich knew the Liberty were hungry for a championship before playing in a game for the team. She ended up playing a pivotal role for the Liberty amid their championship pursuit.

Leonie Fiebich's 2024 WNBA season with Liberty

Fiebich, 24, appeared in her first WNBA game in 2024 with the Liberty. She had been a part of other WNBA teams in the past, but did not play in the league until 2024 with New York.

Fiebich ultimately averaged 6.7 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc. She added 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. Fiebich ended up recording 20.9 minutes per game during the regular season.

In the postseason, Fiebich saw her points per game average increase to 11.6. She shot 54.2 percent from the field and 52.1 percent from deep. Fiebich also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The Liberty clearly trusted Fiebich, as she saw 31 minutes of action per game in the postseason.

Again, Stewart, Jones and Ionescu receive the most attention. With that being said, Fiebich's impact on the Liberty cannot be denied.