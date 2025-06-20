The New York Liberty and their fans are hoping for the best after watching one of their most important players exit Thursday's game versus the Phoenix Mercury. Jonquel Jones went down with a lower-body injury, grabbing her knee in clear pain. She limped to the locker room and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the contest with an ankle injury, per Ballislife.com's Sara Jane Gamelli.

Jones recently returned from a two-game absence, missing the Liberty's win over the Chicago Sky and their loss to the Indiana Fever (first of season) with an ankle sprain. This latest setback occurred on a drive attempt in the first half. Jones' awkward landing gave way to a subdued Barclays Center crowd.

Considering that the veteran center claimed WNBA Finals MVP honors en route to the franchise's first-ever championship last year, it would likely be extremely challenging to outlast the rest of the competition without her. When the knee is involved, people naturally prepare for the worst-case scenario. Luckily, despite Jones' initial reaction, that does not appear to be a serious concern at the moment.

The reigning champs will do their best to press on against the formidable and feisty Mercury (9-4) following this unfortunate development. They narrowly trail in the fourth quarter at time of print. Breanna Stewart is fully embodying the alpha role, erupting for 30-plus points in front of the home fans.

Jonquel Jones finished with two points, four rebounds and one block in nine minutes of action. Ideally, New York will be able to provide more clarity regarding the two-way star's re-aggravated ankle injury after this contest concludes.

The Liberty (10-1) boast plenty of depth and firepower, but replacing Jones' production is not something the team wants to think about right now. Or ever.