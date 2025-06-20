Breanna Stewart made WNBA history during Thursday's matchup between the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury.

In 37 minutes of action, Stewart finished with a stat line of 35 points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists. She shot 11-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Stewart made history in the process, per StatMuse. She broke a tie with Brittney Griner and A'ja Wilson for the most 30-point games on 60% shooting from the field in WNBA history.

What's next for Breanna Stewart, Liberty

Despite Breanna Stewart's historic efforts, the Liberty were unable to get past the Mercury in an 89-81 loss.

New York had a 65-64 lead going into the fourth quarter. However, Phoenix outscored them 25-16 in the last 10 minutes to stun the hosts and secure the road win. The Liberty lost Jonquel Jones due to injury, leaving the squad short by one starter as the Mercury took advantage.

New York struggled with Phoenix's physicality on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 42-32. The hosts also failed to protect the ball, committing 19 turnovers as they proved to be costly down the stretch.

Only two players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf, including Stewart. Sabrina Ionescu had a rough shooting night against the Mercury's defense. She had 16 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals but shot 3-of-16 overall, including 1-of-10 from downtown. Natasha Clous came next with eight points and 10 assists, while Nyara Sabally provided seven points and seven rebounds.

New York fell to 10-2 on the season, holding the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games above the Atlanta Dream and 3.5 games above the Indiana Fever.

The Mercury will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Seattle Storm on June 22 at 7 p.m. ET.