Breanna Stewart made WNBA history during Thursday's matchup between the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury.

In 37 minutes of action, Stewart finished with a stat line of 35 points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists. She shot 11-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Stewart made history in the process, per StatMuse. She broke a tie with Brittney Griner and A'ja Wilson for the most 30-point games on 60% shooting from the field in WNBA history.

What's next for Breanna Stewart, Liberty

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center.
John Jones-Imagn Images

Despite Breanna Stewart's historic efforts, the Liberty were unable to get past the Mercury in an 89-81 loss.

Article Continues Below
More New York Liberty News
New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) warms up before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center.
Liberty’s Jonquel Jones suffers injury scare vs. MercuryAlex House ·
New York Liberty’s Nyara Sabally works the ball in under the basket against Toyota Antelopes at Matthew Knight Arena May 12, 2025 in Eugene.
How Nyara Sabally’s EuroBasket decision is already paying off for the LibertyRussell Steinberg ·
New York Liberty guard Jaylyn Sherrod (0) reacts after the Atlanta Dream call a timeout in the third quarter at Barclays Center.
The Liberty’s unsung hero who didn’t score a point in comeback vs. DreamRussell Steinberg ·
NJ/NY Gotham FC players are recognized for their Concaf W Champions Cup victory after the match against the Kansas City Current at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Gotham FC shows up for fellow New York champs as Liberty plays last Commissioner’s Cup gameMiguel La Torre ·
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) celebrates with Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud (0) after an and-one
Natasha Cloud, Brittney Griner joyfully reunite before Liberty-Dream clashAlex House ·
New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) reacts during the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center.
Liberty get major Jonquel Jones injury update for Dream clashDavid Yapkowitz ·

New York had a 65-64 lead going into the fourth quarter. However, Phoenix outscored them 25-16 in the last 10 minutes to stun the hosts and secure the road win. The Liberty lost Jonquel Jones due to injury, leaving the squad short by one starter as the Mercury took advantage.

New York struggled with Phoenix's physicality on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 42-32. The hosts also failed to protect the ball, committing 19 turnovers as they proved to be costly down the stretch.

Only two players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf, including Stewart. Sabrina Ionescu had a rough shooting night against the Mercury's defense. She had 16 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals but shot 3-of-16 overall, including 1-of-10 from downtown. Natasha Clous came next with eight points and 10 assists, while Nyara Sabally provided seven points and seven rebounds.

New York fell to 10-2 on the season, holding the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games above the Atlanta Dream and 3.5 games above the Indiana Fever.

The Mercury will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Seattle Storm on June 22 at 7 p.m. ET.