The Los Angeles Lakers continue to add players to their roster this summer. One of their offseason targets might involve De'Anthony Melton, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season.

The Lakers are in need of improvements to the backcourt, particularly adding a guard who can deliver on both sides of the ball. They might consider Melton, who has the defensive talent to pair with Luka Doncic when he's on the court, per NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“Outside of pursuing extra frontcourt depth behind Ayton, the Lakers are also pursuing guard help to complement Luka's play in the backcourt. De'Anthony Melton has been a key name linked to Los Angeles throughout the offseason, and there is a growing expectation that the Lakers will land him in free agency, sources said,” Siegel wrote.

What's next for Lakers this offseason

De'Anthony Melton would be a noteworthy pickup for the Lakers. However, they will hope for him to be fully healthy after injuries riddled his time last season.

Melton suited up for the Warriors in six games, including two starts. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 40.7% from the field, including 37.1% from beyond the arc, and 62.5% from the free-throw line.

Unfortunately for the guard, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury after the Warriors' 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks. It took him out for the remainder of the year as Golden State later traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in December 2024.

Melton presents himself as a significant two-way threat at the guard position. His ability to shoot and create plays on offense while applying intense pressure on defense would make him a strong addition to any team in need of his services.

The Lakers would greatly benefit as they have guards who are talented on offense but lag behind on defense. Therefore, signing Melton would cover those weaknesses while he's on the court, making Los Angeles a potentially dangerous team to play against.