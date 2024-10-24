The New York Liberty had the last laugh over the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces during Thursday’s celebration parade. ClutchPoints’ Russell Steinberg tweeted a photo of a gravestone with the Lynx and Aces logo on it.



Not to mention, it also had Lynx guard Courtney Williams, and Aces guard Kelsey Plum on it. With the Liberty winning their first WNBA championship, their playoff run was fueled by a revenge mindset, especially when they played the Aces. After New York lost their previous four WNBA Finals matchups, the franchise vowed to bring a title back home.



Jonquel Jones took home the Finals MVP, Breanna Stewart showed out as usual, and Sabrina Ionescu dropped an insane game-winner in Game 3 against the Lynx. The No. 1 overall seed proved why they deserved to win the title. Even with Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve arguing about the officiating, the five-game series proved to be one of the best matchups.

The Liberty throws shade at the Lynx and Aces following a grueling series

Despite the 32-8 record in the regular season, New York had a tall task ahead of them. The Aces, who were back-to-back champions, in addition to the best team in the West, the Lynx. A quick two-game sweep of the Atlanta Dream paved the way for the 2023 WNBA Finals rematch. This time, New York looked like the more complete team. With Ionescu being a key X-factor, they eliminated Las Vegas in five games and punched the ticket to the Finals.

Plum’s words came back to bite her, considering what she said at the end of the 2023 WNBA Finals. She said that they were a bunch of star players but weren’t a team. Fast forward to the 2024 WNBA Finals and it was a show. The two best offenses and defenses going at one another. In Game 1, Williams sunk the dagger into the Liberty during an 18-point comeback. Still, the star power prevailed.

Now, New York gets to celebrate after powering through two teams and two of their toughest and stingiest opponents.