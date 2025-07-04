ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings were defeated by the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night, losing by a final score of 98-89. One of the big storylines heading into the game was Satou Sabally's return to play her former team. Sabally spent her first five WNBA seasons with the Wings, finishing fifth in MVP voting in 2023 and earning All-Star selections in 2021 and 2023.

Satou Sabally warms up before she plays her former team, the Wings pic.twitter.com/3Z32jls7pO — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sabally, who was acquired by the Mercury in a trade during the offseason, was asked about returning to Dallas after the game.

“The city booed me so I'm moving on,” Sabally told reporters. “I was happy to see everyone in the back and hug everyone. And I was actually really happy to come here. But then, I guess it's also a sign of respect to be booed, so I'll take that.”

There certainly wasn't an alarming amount of boos when Sabally was announced at College Park Center on Thursday night. There were some, though, especially when she shot free throws. The former Wings star clearly heard the noise.

The Wings had nothing but positive things to say about Sabally, though.

Paige Bueckers and Chris Koclanes shared their thoughts on Sabally's game before Thursday's contest.

“She just has versatility to her game… She can shoot the three, she can shoot the mid-range,” Bueckers said of Sabally. “Get to the paint, get to the rim, get to the free throw line. Her size, of course. She provides a lot of problems on both sides of the floor.”

“Just incredible player, did a lot for this organization, for this city, for this team,” Koclanes told reporters. “Just a matchup nightmare… She’s one of the best, she’s one of the best in this league. Did a lot for this organization. I’m sure she will get a wonderful welcome back to Dallas.”

Koclanes and Bueckers were not with the Wings last season — but they clearly still have respect for Sabally. The Mercury forward is in the middle of a strong 2025 campaign and she has clearly settled into her new home with Phoenix.

The Wings and Mercury will play once again on Monday in Phoenix. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 PM EST as the Western Conference opponents prepare for a rematch.