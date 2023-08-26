Since even before the 2023 WNBA season began, the New York Liberty were considered one of the title favorites alongside the Las Vegas Aces. So far this season, they've lived up to that hype. They are currently 26-7 and behind only the Aces in the league standings. With a starting lineup of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney, only the Aces can match that type of firepower. But the Liberty's bench has been critical this season as well, specifically Marine Johannes. Liberty fans be have gotten a scare when they saw Marine Johannes on the recent injury report, but she's expected to be okay as per Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr.

https://x.com/mylesehrlich/status/1695199201800396886?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Marine Johannes' appearance on the Liberty injury report is the first time there's been any mention of her dealing with an injury. It doesn't appear to be too serious, however, as she is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Johannes is in her third season in the WNBA, all with the Liberty. She went undrafted in the 2017 WNBA Draft and signed with the Liberty as a free agent in 2019. She opted not to play in the WNBA in 2020 and 2021 and she returned to the Liberty ahead of the 2022 season.

This year, Johannes has been a spark plug off the bench. She's averaging 7.1 points per game, 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists with splits of 41.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She averages a little over 18 minutes per game.