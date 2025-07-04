There’s no question that the Buffalo Bills remain a perennial AFC contender. However, after yet another postseason heartbreak, the clock is ticking on the current core. With Josh Allen still playing like one of the league’s elite quarterbacks, the pressure is on the front office to reload, not rebuild. That means hitting on their next few drafts. As the team prepares for 2025 training camp, two glaring questions hover over the roster: long-term interior offensive line stability and the health of a key defensive leader. Enter two collegiate prospects who could answer those questions in a big way come 2026.

A Crossroads Year in Buffalo

In 2024, the Bills paired a top-three aerial attack with one of the league’s most efficient ground games. Add in a defense that once again ranked top-12 in scoring, and it genuinely felt like this Josh Allen-led squad had all the pieces to finally break through in the postseason. Unfortunately, that dream ended the same way it has so many times before. They had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs sending them packing. That’s now four playoff eliminations at the hands of Kansas City in the past five years. And honestly, even for non-Bills-fans, that still stings to think about.

Still, the heartbreak of last season doesn’t erase the reality that this remains one of the most complete rosters in football. Over the last five years, Buffalo has led the NFL in points scored per game while also allowing the fewest. Even without a Super Bowl appearance to show for it, this team has consistently been among the league’s elite. It wouldn’t be shocking at all if they finally manage to topple the Mahomes mountain sometime soon.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the Buffalo Bills must monitor.

Allen’s Next Security Blanket?

There’s no sugarcoating it: Buffalo’s offensive line has been good, but not great, during Allen’s prime. The team has made do with serviceable veterans and a few draft hits. However, they’ve yet to invest in a truly elite interior offensive lineman to anchor the unit. Jake Slaughter might be the solution they’ve been waiting for.

At 6'5″ and 308 pounds, Slaughter already looks like a pro. He didn’t allow a sack in 2024 and was penalized only twice despite playing every snap at center for the Florida Gators. What sets him apart, though, is his combination of functional strength, smooth footwork, and next-level awareness. He has the athleticism to slide over to guard if needed. That would give the Bills flexibility on the interior.

Florida’s coaching staff has praised Slaughter as the best center in the nation. That's a sentiment echoed by many draft analysts. Sure, the Bills don’t necessarily need to draft a center in the first round. Still, this is about long-term planning. Mitch Morse’s departure left a void, and while Buffalo has shuffled the pieces decently well, locking in a foundational piece to protect Allen should be a top priority.

If Slaughter builds on his stellar 2024 campaign, there’s a good chance he’ll rise into top-20 consideration. For a team like Buffalo that could be drafting near the bottom of the first round again, he might fall right into their lap. If that happens, they shouldn’t hesitate.

Insurance Policy or Defensive Cornerstone?

The Bills have a Matt Milano problem, and not the kind they like. The All-Pro linebacker is an irreplaceable piece when healthy. That's the problem, though. Milano has played just nine games across the last two seasons. He has missed extended time with a broken leg and a torn biceps. At age 30, it’s fair to wonder if his body can keep up with the physical demands of his all-out playstyle.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr could be the ideal answer, whether as insurance or a future defensive centerpiece.

Hill is a defensive coordinator’s dream. He is rangy, versatile, and disruptive. In 2024, he posted 113 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 8 sacks en route to All-American honors. What makes Hill particularly appealing for Buffalo is how Texas used him. He wasn’t just a downhill thumper. He lined up all over the field, whether it was off the edge, inside, and even in coverage. His football IQ and communication skills allowed him to serve as the Longhorns’ defensive signal-caller as a sophomore.

He’ll only be 21 on draft night in 2026 and won’t turn 22 until after his rookie season. That kind of youth, paired with elite production and proven versatility, is rare. The Bills could deploy him alongside Milano if the veteran bounces back. Alternatively, they could slot Hill in as the new leader of the defense if Milano’s injury luck continues to sour.

Either way, Hill is exactly the type of fast, physical, and flexible defender modern NFL defenses crave. He’s a plug-and-play starter with Pro Bowl potential.

Long-Term Thinking for a Super Bowl Window

Buffalo’s front office has done an admirable job keeping the roster competitive around Josh Allen, but the margins are shrinking. To finally break through in the playoffs, the Bills must stay ahead of the curve with smart investments in the trenches and on defense. Jake Slaughter and Anthony Hill Jr. represent exactly that kind of forward-looking players who can contribute immediately, but also anchor the next generation of Bills football.

With cap pressures looming and key veterans aging or battling injuries, Buffalo must hit on their 2026 draft picks. These two rising stars should be at the top of their scouting board.