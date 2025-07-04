The New York Yankees are in an absolute tailspin. They were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game series for the first time in franchise history. That knocked them out of first place in the AL East as the second Subway Series of the year kicks off in Queens. It only got worse on Friday with a big injury announcement. The Yankees placed Clarke Schmidt on the injured list with a right forearm injury after a shortened start on Thursday.

“Prior to [Friday's] game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Recalled RHP Scott Effross (#57) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Recalled LHP Jayvien Sandridge (#88) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Placed RHP Clarke Schmidt on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tightness,” the official team account announced.

The Yankees have dealt with a barrage of pitching injuries this season, starting back in spring training. Gerrit Cole is out for the year, Luis Gil is still ramping up, and Schmidt missed the first 17 games. Through all of that, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have been sensational. But in recent weeks, the Yankees have tumbled. A key pitching injury is not what they needed.

The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 19 games, falling out of first place. While the season is far from over, a familiar tune is ringing through The Bronx. June swoons have become expected, but this one lasted into the first three days of July. Now, with a replacement starter likely making two starts instead of Schmidt, things could get ugly.

The Mets and Yankees are facing each other at the exact right time. Both teams are struggling and have fallen out of the top spot in their respective divisions. Could the Subway Series serve as the launching pad for one team? Or will they both continue their summer struggles?

