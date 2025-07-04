It’s a great time to be an Eagles fan. Fresh off a Super Bowl win and looking every bit like a dynasty in the making, the Philadelphia Eagles are entering the 2025 NFL season with both momentum and swagger. From Jalen Hurts commanding the huddle to a star-studded defense flying to the ball, this team has reloaded and retooled without missing a beat. General Manager Howie Roseman continues to show why he’s one of the league’s most trusted architects. He consistently blends high-end star power with savvy rookie integration.

A Roster Built to Win Now and Later

Things are going pretty well for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Sure, the Eagles’ third-ranked defense in EPA allowed per play will have to navigate the loss of several key contributors to free agency. However, the core of last year’s dominant unit remains intact. Note that they finished with the league’s second-best point differential at +160. Once again, this roster looks like one of the most well-rounded in the NFL.

Some of the young players stepping into larger roles will rise to the occasion. Of course, others may hit bumps along the way. That’s to be expected. That said, thanks to the sheer depth of elite talent on both sides of the ball, Philadelphia is in a rare position. They can afford to let young guys grow into starting roles without throwing them into the fire. It’s a whole lot easier for players like Kelee Ringo, Sydney Brown, or Jalyx Hunt to develop when they’re lining up next to stars like Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean.

With that level of talent already in place, the Eagles can take strategic swings in next year's draft. As the 2026 NFL Draft slowly comes into focus, a few emerging prospects already look like strong schematic and cultural fits for this championship-caliber team.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the Philadelphia Eagles must monitor.

The Next Great X Receiver?

The Eagles’ top two wideouts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, form arguably the best 1-2 punch in the league. However, look beyond them, and the depth chart begins to get murky. Quez Watkins? Britain Covey? None have proven themselves as dependable WR3s for the long haul. As Brown enters his age-28 season, the franchise would be wise to invest in his eventual successor. They may need someone who can stretch the field vertically and physically dominate on the outside.

Enter Denzel Boston.

The Washington Huskies’ 6'4″, 210-pound receiver is a physical specimen who plays a bruising, high-point game. Boston reeled in 63 passes for 834 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. He consistently won contested catches and used his frame to bully defenders in tight coverage. He’s not just a red-zone threat. He’s a chain-mover and a matchup nightmare.

The Eagles love value, and Boston might be a sneaky top-20 talent who slips just far enough to make Philly’s war room lean forward. His tape screams pro-ready. Pairing him with Smith in three-wide sets would give Hurts even more options to dissect defenses. This is the kind of luxury pick the Eagles can afford to make—and one that could pay off in a big way.

A Secondary Star in the Making

While Mitchell and DeJean were absolute revelations as rookies, and Brown showed flashes of brilliance, the secondary isn't completely set. Slay, a staple of the Eagles’ backfield for years, was a cap casualty this offseason. It leaves a potential vulnerability at outside corner opposite Mitchell.

The team is high on Ringo, but he’s still largely unproven. He logged just 311 defensive snaps and five starts over two seasons. If Ringo falters or struggles against top-tier wideouts, Philly might once again be in the cornerback market come draft season.

And if they are, Avieon Terrell could be the guy.

The younger brother of AJ Terrell, Avieon has carved out his own path at Clemson. He’s not the biggest, but he brings a physical edge that jumps off the screen. His three forced fumbles tied for second nationally. He’s not just physical. He’s sticky in coverage too, leading all Power Four cornerbacks with 14 forced incompletions last season.

Avieon could thrive in Vic Fangio’s evolving coverage schemes. And he brings the kind of swagger and polish the Eagles covet in their young defenders.

If the front office believes their defense is just one more playmaker away from dominance, Terrell could be wearing midnight green next fall.

Looking Ahead

The Eagles don’t just draft for need—they draft for vision. With strong infrastructure and star power in place, Philadelphia is free to target ascending talents who fit the mold: smart, physical, versatile. Denzel Boston and Avieon Terrell both check those boxes.

It’s still early. A lot can change between now and next April. But if either of these prospects ends up hearing his name called by Howie Roseman, don’t be surprised. The Eagles are always thinking one step ahead.

And that’s exactly why they’re champions.