New York Liberty star point guard Sabrina Ionescu is getting real on her friendship with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Ionescu originally grew up a fan of Curry as he became a star for the Warriors, and now he's become a mentor for her.

Growing up in the Bay Area, it was only natural that Ionescu grew up a Curry fan. However, now that Ionescu has become a star point guard herself, it's surreal for her that she now is in the same circle as a player she watched growing up.

“I talk to [Steph] regularly,” Ionescu said. “It's always a full circle moment to be able to grow up watching them on TV and on a court, and then be able to pick up the phone and call them if you need to. I know what that feels like, and I want to be that for younger athletes as well, using that experience that I have to want to be that mentor for a lot of others as well. I never want to take those moments for granted,” via Martin Rickman of Dime magazine.

Sabrina Ionescu has been a star for Liberty, helping lead the team to the best record in the WNBA's Eastern Conference. The former No. 1 overall pick out of Oregon in 2020 was named to her second All-Star team this year. She also gained significant notoriety when she scored 37 points at the three-point contest, breaking Steph Curry's record for the highest in NBA or WNBA history.

The 25 year-old is just beginning the prime of her career, and hopes to emerge as a role model for younger players like Steph Curry has for her.