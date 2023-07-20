Professional athletes often do not recognize the amount of influence they hold. When children idolize a player, they mimic their every move and sometimes how they compose themselves. This leads to changing their attitudes based on their players and having the same mentality. Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty acknowledged that WNBA personalities have a huge part in molding the next generation.

WNBA season is in full swing but that does not mean that the players could not give back. Sabrina Ionescu attended a children's camp and she loved every moment of it. The Liberty player even unveiled her reason for playing the game due to the young generation, via Slam.

"That's why we play the game, is to continue to inspire. Today was the kids game, we were able to hear it… If we can leave a good impression on at least 1 kid, we've done our job." —Sabrina Ionescu (via @wslam)pic.twitter.com/GDTVel90OO — WNBA on ClutchPoints (@WNBAcp) July 19, 2023

“That's why we play the game, is to continue to inspire. Today was the kids' game, we were able to hear it,” she said.

Ionescu further outlined how they are able to help the youth thrive by setting a good example.

“Making sure that we are playing the game the right way. It is a lot bigger than us and what we stand for. Continuing to be those role models for the young kids that are in attendance. A lot of them do not care what the score is but they see how you react to losing and winning. How you carry yourself. That is what is really important,” she declared.

A lot of their goals revolve around making the kids act better and ensuring that they keep composure despite tough times. The WNBA All-Star outlined her goal during these camps.

“If we can leave a good impression on at least 1 kid, we've done our job,” Sabrina concluded.

The youth need a lot of guidance and it is nice to see that stars finally acknowledge that they can do something.