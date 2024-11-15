The Tampa Bay Lightning halted a four-game losing streak on Thursday night, defeating the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-1. After the victory, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy clinched his 300th career win. The Russian netminder set an NHL record by reaching the mark in 490 games, the fewest in league history. Tampa Bay's official X (formerly Twitter) account congratulated the goalie for the exploit, just the latest in a long line of records the man known as “Vasy” has set.

“300 WINS!” posted the Bolts' account on the social media platform. “The fastest to ever do it.”

The 30-year-old has long been one of, if not the, best goalies in the NHL. He's certainly the best netminder in Lightning history, which is notable because Tampa Bay has had a couple of notable shot stoppers before Vasilevskiy. The team around him this year is different than years past, the major difference being the loss of former captain Steven Stamkos in free agency. However, a lot of the core, such as “Vasy,” new captain Victor Hedman and electric goal scorers Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, still remain. Can this group get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again?

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy continues record-breaking career

The four-game losing streak that the Bolts broke with Thursday's win was preceded by a three-game winning streak. That just highlight's Tampa Bay's topsy turvy manner thus far this season. The 2012 first round pick ascended through the team's minor league system until he debuted in December 2014. Since the trade of former starter Ben Bishop in 2017, the crease has been Vasy's full time.

In order to make the playoffs and make another run towards the Stanley Cup Final, the team will need their starting goalie at full strength and healthy to make such a run. With Vasilevskiy in goal, the team won their second and third Stanley Cups. Hedman spoke about just how strong the Bolts are with the Russian in net to the team's official site post-game Thursday.

“Obviously the best goalkeeper in the world and (he) gives us a chance every single night,” Hedman said to Benjamin Pierce, the team website's beat writer. “For him to get that close that fast is remarkable, so we’re super happy for him.”

Can Thursday's win over the Jets, one of the best teams in the Western Conference so far this season, help spur Tampa Bay onto something greater? If Vasilevskiy, Hedman and the rest of the squad have anything to say about it, then this season could end with the franchise's fourth Stanley Cup. They've done it before, and they can certainly do it again.