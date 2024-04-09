The Tampa Bay Lightning have been on an absolute tear over the last month, winning 10 of their last 13 games to take command of the top wild card berth in the Eastern Conference. And the team got a huge Mikhail Sergachev boost in the midst of the heater.
The Russian defenseman practiced in a noncontact jersey on Monday, exactly two months after he suffered a serious leg injury in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on February 8.
The fact that the 25-year-old is already back to practice is monumental news for Bolts fans; Sergachev is a key piece of the roster that advanced to back-to-back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals between 2020-22, winning twice.
“I felt good,” Sergachev said after the skate, according to NHL.com. “I loved being out there with the guys. It's much better than just being by myself on the ice or with a couple of guys; it's the whole team. I just wanted to get out there and see where I'm at speed-wise. Not just my legs, but thinking and stuff like that.”
Shortly after the frightening ailment, Sergachev had surgery to stabilize fractures in his left tibula and fibula. He was back on the ice in the middle of March, and now just over a week into April, he's back at practice.
The former Windsor Spitfire chipped in two goals and 19 points over 34 points before the injury, while averaging 22:33 of ice time — second on the Lightning to only Victor Hedman. Over 475 regular-season games with the Lightning, the stalwart defender has amassed 48 goals and 257 points, while adding another 33 points in 98 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.
Mikhail Sergachev a playoff option for Lightning?
Although Sergachev won't be an option for the rest of the regular-season, his postseason status has not yet been determined. And if this quick progression keeps on, there's a real chance No. 98 could return to game action as the Lightning chase a third Stanley Cup championship in five seasons.
“Obviously a confidence booster, a morale booster for both us and him,” Tampa Bay bench boss Jon Cooper said after Monday's practice, per NHL.com. “Baby steps. He’s still got a long way to go, but it’s great to have him out there. He’s making progress, but don’t read into it that he’s going to be a first-round playoff participant, because he won’t be. But who knows? We win a round or two, never say never.”
The fact that Sergachev hasn't been ruled out for the entire playoffs is extremely encouraging news for the franchise. The recovery continues in earnest for the two-time Stanley Cup champion. And he made it clear he's eager to get back into things sooner rather than later.
“I’m trying to come back as fast as possible, but you never know with injuries,” Sergachev explained. “It’s gone up and down. It’s kind of a roller coaster, one day you feel good, another day it hurts. So, we’ll see.”
Even without Mikhail Sergachev, the Lightning are looking like a formidable Round 1 opponent. Now 43-27-7, the Bolts are locked into the top wild card spot, and could still catch the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are six points ahead.
Tampa Bay will welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to Amalie Arena on Tuesday, the first of their final five regular-season contests. The postseason is set to kick off on April 20.