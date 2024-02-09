Mikhail Sergachev is out indefinitely.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev underwent successful surgery to address a broken left leg suffered in a game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, the team announced.

“Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev underwent successful surgery today in New York to stabilize fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his left leg, the team has announced,” the club wrote on X. “Sergachev is expected to return to Tampa in the coming days to immediately begin rehabilitation. A timetable for his return to the ice has not yet been established.”

The 25-year-old was returning from a 17-game absence to rehab a knee injury he suffered in December, and he'll now be out for at least the rest of the regular season. He sustained the previous injury in a 6-1 win over the St, Louis Blues back on Dec. 19.

On Wednesday, Sergachev collided with Blueshirts forward Alexis Lafreniere on what looked to be an innocent play, falling backwards to the ice and immediately grabbing his lower left leg. He remained down for several minutes and needed to be stretchered off the ice.

“It's super tough. We've been through it with a few other guys in the past,” Bolts D-man Victor Hedman explained after the 3-1 loss. “Sergi's first game back after missing an extended period of time, to see him in such pain, it's hard. You feel for him and you pray for the best.”

The Russian has posted two goals and 19 points over 34 games in 2023-24. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has amassed 48 goals and 257 points over 475 career contests.

Mikhail Sergachev's heartwrenching reaction

Sergachev shared a heartbreaking reaction on Instagram from the hospital on Wednesday night.

“Oh man, why me? Why now? After all the games missed, coming back and getting injured again, feels unfair, feels terrible. Trying to stay calm and positive, but it’s impossible,” he wrote.

“After doing everything right I get this. The universe is unpredictable I guess, and has its own plans, but f*** the universe man, I know I’ll come back stronger and I know I’ll play better than before, but it’s tough right now, and it’s gonna be tough tomorrow. We all fight our own battles and this is mine. I’ll win, always do. Pain meds are good tho, if I was in the forest by myself I’d be dead, crazy innit?! Wanted to write how I feel here, don’t know why, but just wanted to let people that care about me know! I appreciate all of your messages. Thanks to the medical staff.”

The former No. 9 overall pick will now focus on recovering, while his Lightning teammates will continue the push for a postseason berth in 2024. If the Bolts can go far enough, Mikhail Sergachev could become an option in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tampa Bay will play another New York team, this time the Islanders, on Thursday night.