The Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to make up for last season’s playoff failure. Tampa Bay fell in the first round to the Toronto Maple Leafs last spring. This came after three straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, including two consecutive Stanley Cups. In recent seasons, though, they have looked human. And that creates some interesting scenarios for the NHL Trade Deadline.
The Lightning are a good team. That much we can say with some certainty. However, it's clear they aren’t the team they used to be. Tampa Bay currently trails the Detroit Red Wings by one point for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. And they are seven points behind the Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division.
The Lightning are looking to make a move ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. If they want to remain among the top contenders, a move is probably necessary. Of course, this inherently begs and important question. What is the right move for Tampa Bay to make ahead of March 8?
These next two weeks promise to be very intriguing across the league. And Tampa Bay holds some interesting cards. With that in mind, let’s take a look at a dream scenario for the Lightning as the NHL Trade Deadline draws near.
Tampa’s dream scenario
The Lightning are fine when it comes to their forward group. Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Brandon Hagel are leading away for their forwards. You could certainly argue the team should add a goaltender. Andrei Vasilevskiy is having a down season, and Jonas Johansson hasn’t played all that well in relief.
However, there is one other area the team should focus on. The Lightning have not been as great defensively as they have been in years past. This was before Mikhail Sergachev went out with another long-term injury. But his absence certainly doesn’t help matters. Furthermore, Erik Cernak has gone in and out of the lineup at times, as well.
So, the Lightning have a need on the back end. And Sergachev’s placement on long-term injured reserve has given them a bit of cap space to work with. There are a few options Tampa Bay could go with. However, there is one scenario that I believe would be incredibly ideal for the Lightning.
A major Lightning trade at the NHL Trade Deadline
The Lightning’s ideal trade scenario involves acquiring defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler from the Philadelphia Flyers. This scenario was recently floated by Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek. Though he was speculating, it’s a scenario that makes a lot of sense for Tampa Bay.
Walker, 29, is having a career year. He has five goals and 20 points so far, and has emerged as a reliable top-four defenseman. The Flyers are in a playoff spot right now. That said, they may not have a spot for the 29-year-old rearguard moving forward. Especially after picking up Jamie Drysdale from the Anaheim Ducks earlier this season.
Seeler, 30, is a pending free agent just like Walker. He has emerged as a reliable, physical, shot-blocking third-pairing defenseman in recent years. He is due a major raise when he hits the open market this summer. And while Philadelphia likely wants to keep him, it may be more beneficial to move on at the NHL Trade Deadline.
Both players would bring a huge boost to the Lightning. Walker can help shoulder some of the workload placed upon Victor Hedman. Meanwhile, Seeler can play the rough minutes, win the physical battles, and bring a ton of energy for the playoff run. Overall, this is a trade that works out well for the Lightning.
Of course, the acquisition cost is another matter. Tampa Bay traded a ton of premium assets last season for winger Tanner Jeannot. What the Lightning can offer is rather limited at the moment. In any event, if they can work something out with Philadelphia, this move should help their playoff chances.