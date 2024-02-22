Auston Matthews for the Hart?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews picked the perfect time to score goal No. 50 in 2023-24 — against the team he grew up cheering for.

The superstar American scored two goals on Wednesday night, becoming the fastest player to reach 50 tallies in 28 years, while leading his Leafs to a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes in the desert.

“It's great. It's a small step in the long season, but obviously coming to play at home and playing a team that has had our number for the last couple of seasons … it was a good win, a good effort, everybody contributed,” Matthews said afterwards, per ESPN. “I'll take the two points and get back at it tomorrow.”

Nobody thought he could do it this fast — well, nobody outside of Toronto. Matthews has a ridiculous 51 goals in just 54 games in 2023-24, looking like a shoo-in for the Rocket Richard Trophy as he remains unstoppable on the ice this season.

“We had a couple of power plays and were kind of able to snap it around. I just tried to get open, and [Marner has] the puck and he's got a great sense of where I am on the ice and vice versa,” Matthews said of Toronto's two first period PP tallies. “We just try to push ourselves to be the best that we can be individually and the best teammates we can be.”

Matthews added his 51st goal of the campaign late in the second period, increasing his career totals to 350 goals in 535 NHL games. A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, the 26-year-old is up to 15 multigoal games this year, which included back-to-back hat tricks last week.

Leafs' Auston Matthews joins elite company

As a true Hart Trophy-caliber season continues for No. 34, so do the accolades.

“Matthews broke a tie as the fastest to 50 goals among U.S.-born players; he shared the previous mark with Kevin Stevens at 62 games, Stevens having set it in the 1992-93 season and Matthews having matched it in 2021-22,” wrote ESPN.

“Matthews has nine goals in his past four games, having two consecutive hat tricks before a single goal against St. Louis on Monday night. He has 15 multigoal games through 55 team games, tied for the fifth most through 55 team games in NHL history and the most since Alexander Mogilny had 17 through 55 team games in 1992-93.”

The superstar American is ridiculously on pace for 76 goals this season, per ESPN Stats & Information. And the way he's playing, he could do it. If that happens, Matthews will become just the third player in history to record a 75-goal campaign with a Canadian team, joining Gretzky — who did it with the Oilers — and Teemu Selanne with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Auston Matthews show continues on Thursday night when the Leafs head from Arizona to Vegas to play the Golden Knights on the strip.