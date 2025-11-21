While the Chicago Bears prepare for a key game against the Steelers, the Packers are doing likewise as they meet the Vikings. But in a look ahead, the Bears and Packers showdown in Week 14 has received the flex treatment, booting the Bengals game against the Bills.

The move was announced on an X post by Ari Meirov.

“NFL schedule change: The Week 14 Bears-Packers game is now at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX instead of 1 p.m. ET.

The Week 14 Bengals-Bills game is now at 1:00 ET on FOX instead of 4:25 ET.”

And that makes a lot of sense with the Bengals going nowhere and playing aging Joe Flacco at quarterback. What could have been a marquee matchup with Joe Burrow and Josh Allen becomes a ho-hum contest.

Meanwhile, the Bears head into Week 12 with a record of 7-3, while the Packers are 6-3-1.

Bears drawing attention for their impressive start

Yes, the Bears have won a lot of close games. But there may be a method to the late-game madness. Caleb Williams has five fourth-quarter comebacks this season, the most by any quarterback in Bears history in a single season.

Article Continues Below

And offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said Williams’ performances are because of the mesh between him and Ben Johnson, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Ben has extreme confidence in what he's doing,” Doyle said. “He's very comfortable in big moments. I know Caleb has been talked about that way. Ben is that way. Ben prepares for those moments, and because of that, once we get there, it's not really like we're not confident in that moment.

“He very much knows what he wants, how he sees things going. He's very clear at communicating that. If things change on the fly, he does a great job of communicating that to the staff and the players. I think that's what is a separator in those big moments. A lot of these games are won in the last two minutes. And it's a huge advantage with him on our side.”

Of course, the Bears' penchant for come-from-behind wins is made for the late-afternoon time slot. And that’s why the flex option came to be.

As for the Packers, they got back on track with a tight win over the Giants in Week 11. It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but the Packers are still a major threat to win the NFC North. Still, the Bears currently stand in first place.