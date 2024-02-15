The Flyers coach shared his thoughts on the profession.

The Philadelphia Flyers are 29-19 and riding a four-game winning streak despite widely being expected to miss the playoffs headed into the season. So that means that Flyers coach John Tortorella is getting the credit he deserves, right?

If you ask the Flyers coach directly, he doesn't feel like NHL coaches get the respect they deserve at all, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic:

“John Tortorella: ‘I think coaching has and I think coaching always will be one of the most disrespected positions in the game. It's easy to do, easy to get rid of the guy.'”

It's easy to understand where the Flyers coach is coming from. Coaching can often be a thankless job. Often, according to fans, when the team is playing well, it's because of the players. If a team is struggling, it's because the coach isn't getting the job done.

But there's no denying that Tortorella is doing a masterful job with the Flyers this season.

That being said, the team is always looking to get better. Despite the Flyers' success, defenseman Sean Walker has seen his name swirling in trade rumors basically all season, which makes sense considering he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Tortorella recently addressed the trade rumors, saying “When it comes to the deadline, we're going to listen. If we feel it's the right thing to do for the future of the organization, we'll do it. Those guys on expiring contracts, everybody's always kind of checking around, so we'll see where it goes. We're not out there shopping Sean Walker, but we'd be dopes if we didn't listen.”

The NHL trade deadline is March 8.