Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen made franchise history during the 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, setting the all-time team record for career sacks. On a 3rd-and-10 from Jacksonville’s 14-yard line, the 28-year-old brought down LA quarterback Justin Herbert for a 14-yard loss, forcing the Chargers to settle for a field goal. It was his third sack of the season and 56th overall, breaking Tony Brackens’ previous record of 55.

As it turns out, the iconic play almost didn’t happen, Hines-Allen revealed on the Up & Adams Show.

“I actually almost messed up,” Hines-Allen told Kay Adams. “I thought we were about to run a game, and I was about to run and I looked inside and I realized who I was with, and I was like, why you moving around so much. And he looked at me like, ‘No, Josh. No.' And at the last second I was like, oh I can't do that. So then I just went speed to power.”

Drafted seventh overall in 2019, Hines-Allen has steadily built his legacy in Jacksonville. He has posted double-digit sacks twice and surpassed seven sacks in four seasons. After recording 10.5 sacks as a rookie and earning a Pro Bowl alternate nod, he followed with 2.5 sacks in 2020, despite playing only eight games due to injury. Since then, his performance has remained strong, with 7.5 sacks in 2021, seven in 2022, a career-best 17.5 in 2023, and eight in 2024.

Over his six-plus seasons, Hines-Allen has amassed 323 total tackles, 137 quarterback hits, 69 tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections, and 10 forced fumbles. Hines-Allen made the Pro Bowl twice, in his rookie year and in 2023, and earned AFC All-Pro honors from the Pro Football Writers Association in 2023. Moreover, he has been recognized as the AFC Player of the Week three times.

Beyond his statistics, Hines-Allen’s impact is felt in the locker room. He has mentored teammates like Travon Walker, B.J. Green, and Danny Striggow, fostering both veteran leadership and the development of rookies. He signed a five-year, $141 million extension in 2023, tying him to the franchise through the 2028 season.