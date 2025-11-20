Keon Coleman was unavailable in Week 11 for being late to a team meeting leading up to that game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the team set to take on the Houston Texans in a “Thursday Night Football” game in Week 12, it appears the Buffalo Bills wide receiver will not play for a second consecutive contest.

After rumors suggested that the 22-year-old wideout would be ruled out, the Bills confirmed the news by not naming Coleman in the GameDay roster. Buffalo will rely on Joshua Palmer, Khalil Shakir, Gabe Davis, Tyrell Shavers, and Elijah Moore on Thursday night.

Gameday roster & inactives ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3wRCyt054B — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bills claim that the decision to sit Keon Coleman out for a second-straight game is partly due to it being a short week, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. It's also said that the second-year pro could return to action in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Article Continues Below

“Bills WR Keon Coleman is a healthy scratch for 2nd straight week tonight vs. Texans. I'm told short week played a factor for this additional inactive week decision, and if things go well, he could return back to game action next week vs. Steelers.”

So, the Bills believe Coleman needed more time to prepare to play, even though he isn't coming back from an injury. The former first-round pick has participated in nine games this season. However, it's been a bit lackluster. Keon Coleman has only recorded 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

Coleman acknowledged the disciplinary decision the Bills made after the 44-32 Week 11 win over the Buccaneers. We'll have to wait and see if he or the organization has more to say after the Week 12 matchup against the Texans.