Inter Miami's Edison Azcona provides valuable insight into the remarkable work ethic of Lionel Messi, shedding light on the Argentine superstar's relentless commitment to improvement both on and off the pitch. Despite being widely regarded as the greatest of all time (GOAT), Messi's dedication to honing his craft remains unparalleled, as evidenced by his post-training practice sessions.
Azcona marvels at Messi's dedication, stating, “Seeing him up close, he is even better than I thought he was. What I really admired about him was how he still practiced on his own after training.” This commitment to continuous improvement underscores Messi's insatiable hunger for success and his unwillingness to rest on his laurels despite his numerous achievements throughout his illustrious career.
The 20-year-old midfielder, who had the privilege of working alongside Messi at Inter Miami, emphasizes the competitive drive that fuels Messi's relentless pursuit of excellence. “He does not like to lose, even in training. If we were playing a small-sided game, he's on it every time,” Azcona reveals. This unwavering desire to succeed permeates every aspect of Messi's game, propelling him to unparalleled heights in football.
Beyond his on-field exploits, Messi's impact extends to his interactions with teammates and younger players. Azcona describes Messi as “an awesome guy” who exudes humility and camaraderie. “He's great with the younger guys; he says ‘hi’ to everybody, and he'll have a joke with us,” Azcona adds. Messi's approachable demeanor and willingness to mentor younger players exemplify his leadership qualities and positive influence within the team.
As Messi continues to redefine the boundaries of greatness, his legacy transcends individual accolades, leaving an indelible mark on the sport's history. His tireless work ethic, combined with his exceptional talent, sets the standard for excellence in football and inspires aspiring players worldwide.
For Inter Miami, having Messi in their ranks is a privilege and an invaluable learning experience. As they witness firsthand the dedication and determination of one of football's all-time greats, they gain valuable insights into what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the sport. Messi's presence at Inter Miami is not just about his on-field performance; it's about the lessons he imparts and the legacy he leaves behind for future generations of footballers.
