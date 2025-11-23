On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots improved to 10-2 with a narrow road win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn't a pretty game for the Patriots, but they were ultimately able to once again take advantage of an outmatched opponent and continue their winning streak.

One scary moment occurred in this game when young offensive lineman Will Campbell had to exit with an injury, and after the game, head coach Mike Vrabel didn't have much in the way of an update.

“I appreciate you guys all talking about the injury this week,” he said, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Vrabel was obviously concerned about his young star's health.

“Mike Vrabel usually waits outside the locker room to greet players. After this one, it looked like he went right in to the locker room — possibly to check on Will Campbell,” reported Mike Reiss of ESPN NFL Nation on X.

Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs also weighed in on the injury.

Article Continues Below

“I hope he’s back. I hope it’s not as bad as we think,” said Diggs, per Kyed.

Campbell was the number four overall pick by the Patriots in this year's NFL Draft and has gotten off to a great start to his NFL career, providing protection to help allow Drake Maye to turn into one of the better quarterbacks in the league this year.

Campbell suffered a knee injury on Sunday, after which he had to be carted to the locker room for the Patriots. Any extended absence for Campbell could be disastrous for a Patriots team that is hoping to be playing its best football heading into the playoffs.

In any case, up next for the Patriots is a home game against the New York Giants on December 1 at 8:15 pm ET from Foxborough.