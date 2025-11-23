The Detroit Lions have not lost two consecutive games since the 2022 NFL season. But they almost broke that streak during Sunday's 34-27 overtime win against the Giants. It is always good to get a win in the NFL, and one Lions coach believes this could help the team moving forward.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell got brutally honest when talking about his team's overtime in on Sunday.

“You never know what these can do and sometimes it’s just important to remind yourself of what we're all capable of, even when the chips are down and things get hard,” Campbell told reporters after the game, per Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press.

It sounds like Campbell believes that fighting through adversity could help his team in future games. At the very least, it is a great reminder that the Lions are capable of coming from behind and winning.

Detroit got off to a rough start, allowing New York to gain an early lead thanks to a wild trick play. The Lions also struggled to move the ball much during the first quarter, which made the situation even worse.

But the Lions were able to lean on running back Jahmyr Gibbs to cruise past the Giants. The third-year running back had 26 total touches for 264 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, including a 69-yard game-winning scamper to start overtime.

Detroit's defense stepped up in overtime as well, with Aidan Hutchinson ending the game with a sack of Jameis Winston.

Now the Lions have a short week before facing off against the Packers on Thanksgiving.

Perhaps Sunday's overtime game against the Giants will have the Lions extra motivated to dominate on Thursday.