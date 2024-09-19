For the first time in decades, the Detroit Lions have entered the season as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, with head coach Dan Campbell playing a key role as he begins his fourth year. However, Campbell has had to make a major change in his personal life due to troubling behavior from some fans.

Campbell and his wife Holly have listed their house in Oakland County for sale after fans reportedly discovered his home address and would start showing up at the front door in the wake of their postseason loss earlier this year to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Crain's Business Detroit writer Nick Manes.

“The couple ‘loved' the house, but security concerns necessitated the move to somewhere more private, Dan Campbell told Crain’s on Wednesday morning,” Manes wrote in his piece on Crain's Business Detroit.

“The neighborhood, everything,” Campbell said of what he loved about the house. “There’s plenty of space, it’s on 2 acres, the home is beautiful. It’s just that people figured out where we lived when we lost.”

“This is the place everyone wants to be,” Crain said of the location of the Campbell property. “It’s hard to find a newer home that’s in such great quality. There’s not much on the market. This was a diamond in the rough.”

The home, built in 2013 by former Detroit Red Wings Hall of Fame forward Igor Larionov, has been listed for $4.5 million and is already pending by a pair of buyers who are allegedly “big” Lions fans.

Manes continued: “The home features ‘an awe-inspiring 2-story foyer that sets the tone for the home’s opulent interiors,' according to the listing, and features ‘expansive, light-filled living and entertaining areas (as well as a) pristine white marble chef’s kitchen.'

Dan Campbell is in his fourth season as Lions coach

The Lions hired Dan Campbell, a former player from their infamous 0-16 squad in 2008, as head coach ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Campbell, who was drafted by the New York Giants in 1999, also played for the Dallas Cowboys before joining Detroit in 2006.

Success didn't come immediately, as the Lions finished 3-13-1 in Campbell's first season. In 2022, after a tough 1-6 start, the team rebounded, winning six of their final seven games.

Campbell guided the Lions to their best season since their last playoff appearance in 1991, starting with an impressive 8-2 run and clinching their first division title in three decades. In the playoffs, they secured thrilling wins over former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, followed by a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, the Lions' remarkable run ended in the NFC Championship game with a heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers.