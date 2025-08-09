A scary moment occurred on Friday during the Detroit Lions' preseason matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Lions cornerback Moric Norris suffered a serious head injury and had to be taken out of the game by ambulance.

In the second half, Norris appeared to have taken a knee to the end, and he was lying down on the field for a considerable amount of time. In the fourth quarter, the Falcons led the Lions 17-10.

They then decided to forfeit a snap, and both teams gathered together in prayer for Norris. The game stopped at the 6:51 minute mark.

All of which prompted a reaction from Lions fans and observers on social media.

“This is bigger than the game. Emotional moment as Lions and Falcon’s players come together in unity and pray for Morice Norris🙏🏼@lionsfanreport posted on X. 

The Detroit Times posted a picture of the teams gathered in a prayer circle.

“This is genuinely the classiest thing I’ve ever seen during a football game. Both teams agreeing to run out the clock completely out of respect for Morice Norris.”@the_det_times posted on X.

Crunch Time Sports expressed appreciation for both teams doing so in the spirit of goodwill for Norris.

Article Continues Below

“The Atlanta Falcons just forfeited a snap which ended in a prayer between the Lions and Falcons 😢 This is after Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was stretched off after a serious head injury. A moment sports has rarely seen before.@officialctpod posted on X. 

Furthermore, Detroit teammates Terrion Arnold and Amon-Ra St. Brown sent their best wishes to Norris

Morice Norris's career with the Lions

Norris was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Lions as an undrafted free agent. Earlier in the year, he was waived by Detroit before rejoining the practice squad. 

Later in the year, Norris made the active roster. According to USA Today, head coach Dan Campbell said that Norris hadsome movement and was breathing and talking. 

Likely, Norris will not play during the regular season. His future in the game is up in the air as well.

More Detroit Lions News
CB Terrion Arnold catches a ball during a drill on day two of the Detroit Lions training camp at the Detroit Lions Headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
Lions’ Terrion Arnold, Amon-Ra St. Brown send heartfelt Morice Norris messages after injuryMatty Breisch ·
Detroit Lions cornerback Morice Norris practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Sunday, July 20, 2025.
Ambulance called for Lions defender after scary injury in Falcons gameTroy Finnegan ·
Lions news: Detroit CB to miss entire season after should surgery, Ennis Rakeshaw Jr.
Lions CB to miss entire season after shoulder surgeryChris Spiering ·
Ndamukong Suh at the NFL Experience London at the Battersea Power Station.
Ndamukong Suh opens up about leaving Lions in 2014Paolo Mariano ·
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III goes through drills during training camp in Allen Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Ex-Lions safety gets 12-game suspensionAbdullah Imran ·
Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) celebrates 34-31 win over Green Bay Packers as he exits the field at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Lions GM Brad Holmes won’t close door on return of 3-time Pro BowlerMalik Brown ·