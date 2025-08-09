A scary moment occurred on Friday during the Detroit Lions' preseason matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Lions cornerback Moric Norris suffered a serious head injury and had to be taken out of the game by ambulance.

In the second half, Norris appeared to have taken a knee to the end, and he was lying down on the field for a considerable amount of time. In the fourth quarter, the Falcons led the Lions 17-10.

They then decided to forfeit a snap, and both teams gathered together in prayer for Norris. The game stopped at the 6:51 minute mark.

All of which prompted a reaction from Lions fans and observers on social media.

“This is bigger than the game. Emotional moment as Lions and Falcon’s players come together in unity and pray for Morice Norris🙏🏼” @lionsfanreport posted on X.

The Detroit Times posted a picture of the teams gathered in a prayer circle.

“This is genuinely the classiest thing I’ve ever seen during a football game. Both teams agreeing to run out the clock completely out of respect for Morice Norris.”@the_det_times posted on X.

This is genuinely the classiest thing I’ve ever seen during a football game Both teams agreeing to run out the clock completely out of respect for Morice Norris 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/SRP3ir7PTs — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) August 9, 2025

Crunch Time Sports expressed appreciation for both teams doing so in the spirit of goodwill for Norris.

“The Atlanta Falcons just forfeited a snap which ended in a prayer between the Lions and Falcons 😢 This is after Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was stretched off after a serious head injury. A moment sports has rarely seen before.” @officialctpod posted on X.

Furthermore, Detroit teammates Terrion Arnold and Amon-Ra St. Brown sent their best wishes to Norris.

Morice Norris's career with the Lions

Norris was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Lions as an undrafted free agent. Earlier in the year, he was waived by Detroit before rejoining the practice squad.

Later in the year, Norris made the active roster. According to USA Today, head coach Dan Campbell said that Norris had “some movement“ and was breathing and talking.

Likely, Norris will not play during the regular season. His future in the game is up in the air as well.