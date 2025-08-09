A very scary moment occurred during Friday night's preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions. During the second half of the game, Lions cornerback Morice Norris went down with a scary injury after appearing to take a knee to the head.

Norris was down on the field for an extended period of time, and an ambulance and a stretcher were both brought out as Detroit gathered around him on the field.

After a while on the turf, Norris was eventually loaded onto the backboard. He was blinking on the stretcher, according to Colton Pouncey of The Athletic, which is a good sign in the immediate aftermath of such a scary hit.

Both teams came together after the injury and agreed to just run the clock out, according to Falcons beat writer Terrin Waack. The game was eventually suspended with the Lions leading 17-10 with just over six minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The 24-year-old cornerback is in his second season with the Lions after playing two games as a rookie in 2024. He was battling for a roster spot in the preseason and training camp, so this is a very unfortunate injury for the Fresno State product and the hope is he will be able to get back on the field before too long.

After an injury-riddled season on the defensive side last year, the Lions are already suffering from numerous injuries on the defensive side of the ball this season. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in practice, and now Dan Campbell and company have lost another cornerback with the injury to Norris.

The Lions are also undergoing a big change on defense after coordinator Aaron Glenn departed to become the new head coach of the New York Jets this offseason. Kelvin Sheppard got a promotion to be the new coordinator, and he will have some pieces to put together in the secondary after this flurry of injuries.