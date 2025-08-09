When Detroit Lions cornerback Morice Norris went down with a scary injury at the top of the fourth quarter of the team's preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons, it left fans concerned.

On an otherwise standard running play at the 15:00 mark in the fourth quarter, Norris ran down to the line of scrimmage to provide some run support against Falcons running back Nathan Carter. But in the flurry of bodies bashing in the trenches, the second-year corner seemingly caught a knee to the side of the head and fell stiff. As the dust settled and Norris didn't pop up to his feet, the Falcons' medical staff noticed that something must have been wrong and rushed to his side, resulting in a stoppage of play and the Fresno State product being ambulanced off the field and to a local hospital.

Watching in awe as one of his teammates suffered such a serious injury, Terrion Arnold took to social media to send a message of support to his injured friend.

“Man say a prayer for my brother man,” Arnold declared.

Taking to social media to report on the situation, Ian Rapoport let fans know that the rest of the game has been postponed while Norris made his way to the hospital.

“The preseason game between the Lions and Falcons was suspended after Morice Norris was taken off in an ambulance because of an apparent head and neck injury.”

Initially joining the Lions as a UDFA out of Fresno State in 2024, where he played his final year of NCAA football after beginning his career at Orange Coast. Though the path to the 53-man roster was always going to be hard, as the Lions have one of the deeper rosters in the NFL, that conversation can be saved for another day, as, to paraphrase another Lions stalwart, Amon-Ra St. Brown, it's more important to pray for a full recovery so Norris can continue to give his best life on and off the field.