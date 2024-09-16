Detroit Police Chief James White explained shortly afterward that the perpetrator, a man in his 30s who is now in custody, is from Oak Park and that the confrontation began at one of the buildings at Eastern Market known as Shed 6.

Initial reports indicate that the shooting occurred around 4:30 PM EST and began as an argument between two fans who were preparing to engage physically. One of the individuals then produced a gun and opened fire, resulting in the death of a fan in his 40s and injuries to another fan in his 20s. The injured fan was hospitalized and has been reported to be in critical condition.

“A large fight broke out (which) disbursed after a few minutes,” White explained in a news conference, while also indicating that a pair of guns were recovered from the scene.

“They reconvened a few feet away from where the initial fight started. The two fighters put up their hands like they were about to fight each other … one of the people in the fight, a male from Oak Park, pulls out a gun and fires at least twice. Two people were struck.”

A large police presence was already on hand in Lions vs. Buccaneers

Thanks to the considerable police presence already on hand, the violence was halted without any further loss of life. White would go on to express his discontent with the suspect bringing a gun to a sports tailgate where alcohol was involved. He stated that the suspect would be facing “very serious charges.”

“Tailgating, drinking, guns, they don't mix,” White said. “It's a beautiful day. It shouldn't have led to this.”

It's ridiculous. If you're going to fight, have a fight. Fight to live another day, right?” White added.

“But everybody has to have a gun, makes them feel tough, and unfortunately two people [were shot], one is dead and you have a suspect in custody who is going to be dealing with some very serious charges.”

Police are continuing to investigate the crime.