The Detroit Lions have already faced a good deal of adversity before the start of the 2025 NFL season. Detroit lost both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs, as well as a handful of other assistant coaches. But the Lions are ready to get back to work and prove they can keep winning games with brand new coordinators.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is confident that his coaching staff can survive this offseason's brain drain.

Campbell expressed excitement about offensive coordinator John Morton and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard in a recent interview.

“Both of those guys are very detailed. Strength, there's a number of things they have. I think more importantly, it's about the detail,” Campbell said per ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “Johnny talks all the time about RCE: Recognize, Communicate, and Execute. That's big for us as coaches, that's big for the players, too.”

Morton spent the 2022 NFL season on Detroit's coaching staff, so he knows what Campbell and the Lions are all about. He spent the past few years in Denver.

Morton is a lot like Lions QB Jared Goff in his temperament. He explained that he does not feel pressure stepping into this new role.

“I don't feel pressure. The good thing is, I was here a few years ago, so that helps a lot,” Morton said. “A lot of these players knew who I am, and we're all still getting to know each other. This is my 27th year, you should always feel pressure, but I don't feel anxious or anything like that. I feel very confident. We'll see how this goes. We're still in the process of all learning each other.”

Campbell also praised Sheppard, someone who has been on Detroit's coaching staff every year of the new regime.

“And Shepp, you know, is no different than that,” Campbell added. “Shepp is about the details of what we do and having the ability to get into something per what the offense is giving us.”

Sheppard played linebacker in the NFL for eight seasons. He was outside linebackers coach for the Lions in 2021 and was promoted to linebackers coach in 2022. Now he runs the entire defense.

Lions fans are hopeful that Morton and Sheppard will adapt to their new roles quickly.

If they do, the Lions should remain one of the NFL's best teams during the 2025 season.