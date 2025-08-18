Despite the enormous amount of success that the Detroit Lions had in 2024, it certainly feels as if the job isn't even close to being done. Head coach Dan Campbell and his roster are locked in and ready to make an even deeper playoff run in 2025. One of the reasons why the Lions have become one of the league's best teams is due to the close relationship that many of its players have with each other. Two of Detroit's biggest stars, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, discussed their relationship with Kay Adams on Monday. The “Up & Adams” show shared their “elite” take on the signal caller via X, formerly Twitter.

“He's one of the best quarterbacks in this league… He's elite,” said St. Brown on the show. “Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs show some love to Lions QB Jared Goff.”

While the Lions are easily one of the league's deepest teams, they will also play in one of football's toughest divisions. After a stellar 14-2 2024 regular season, Detroit claimed the number one seed in the NFC, as well the NFC North crown. However, the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers also made the postseason. The Chicago Bears look deeper and more dangerous, especially with former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson at the helm. Can the Lions adjust to their offseason personnel changes and get back to the postseason with Goff once again under center?

Lions look to make even deeper postseason run in 2025

Despite the loss of Johnson and former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (via the New York Jets) to head coaching jobs, Detroit's roster still looks like one of the league's best. St. Brown is easily one of the league's best wide receivers. Gibbs continues his ascent towards to the top of the running back rankings. Based on his play since being traded to the Lions from the Los Angeles Rams a few years ago, it's clear that Goff could also join them.

If the former number one overall pick has yet another stellar season, then it would hard to argue that he's not “elite.” Especially if the Lions eclipse what they did in 2024. While many of their rivals have dealt with issues of their own, the problems that Detroit have faced have been largely due to their recent success. Will that success be sustainable in 2025? With the trio of Goff, St. Brown and Gibbs leading the offense, it certainly feels like it will be.