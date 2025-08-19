The Detroit Lions had one of the league's best rushing attacks in the 2024 season. Lions head coach Dan Campbell used a dynamic duo to complement Jared Goff and a red-hot passing attack.

By the end of the season, though, it looked like Jahmyr Gibbs had blossomed into a star. However, the young running back is not concerned about splitting the rushing load with David Montgomery.

Throughout the majority of the regular season, Montgomery and Gibbs shared time alongside Goff in the backfield. However, the latter was by far the more productive player. Compared to the top back in the league, Saquon Barkley, Gibbs was not far behind when it came to his per-play value. However, the Eagles' star back finished the season with almost 100 more carries.

While Gibbs might be on Barkley's level, he does not put much weight into his statistics. According to him, the running back is far more worried about winning a Super Bowl in Detroit, regardless of what it looks like for him.

“I’m worried more about winning Super Bowls, I ain’t going to lie,” Gibbs said. “So whatever that looks like, I could have 100 less, 50 less. I really just want to win because I haven’t won like a state championship, a national championship. So I really just want to win a Bowl.”

Despite splitting time with Montgomery, Gibbs seems satisfied in his role. Campbell has done well to change the team's culture and have all of his offensive weapons to buy in. However, the offensive system might look a bit different because of a personnel change. Detroit lost Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason.

Regardless of what Gibbs' role is, he is one of the more dangerous players in the NFL. If he can repeat his late-season production, there is no reason to doubt Detroit's chances at another season atop the NFC North next season.