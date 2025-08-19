Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold didn't hesitate to name the two quarterbacks he wants to get interceptions against.

Arnold did an interview with Kay Adams for the Up and Adams Show on Monday. It was there where he named the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels and Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers for that scenario.

“He probably gonna call me and be like, ‘you're not picking me off,' like he that type. But, you know, I always tell him and remind him, like he'll see that and hit you up. I always remind him in college, like, when we play, LSU, like, you know, that was a game-changer moment when I picked him off,” Arnold said about Daniels before moving on to Rodgers.

“He's a really respected guy. And just growing up, that was kind of like somebody that I just looked at, like, ‘Dang man. Like, that's A-Rod. It's kind of like one of those things where, like, when you make it to the NFL, now you're going against that person. So you can't look at them in that aspect. But it's still a reminder.”

What lies ahead for Terrion Arnold, Lions

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6), center, and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
Terrion Arnold still has plenty of time to get interceptions against Jayden Daniels and Aaron Rodgers, especially with the latter still in the NFL.

In the meantime, Arnold will look to build on his solid rookie campaign. He appeared in 16 out of 17 games, making 60 tackles, 10 pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

It will be a significant sophomore year for the young cornerback. He helped the Lions have their best regular-season in franchise history, finishing with a 15-2 record. However, their title hopes ended in heartbreak after losing 45-31 to Daniels and the Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round.

Detroit will conclude its preseason slate at home, hosting the Houston Texans on Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. ET. After that, they will prepare for their regular-season opener on the road, facing the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

