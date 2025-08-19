A major part of what makes the Detroit Lions successful is that they have a team full of players who are completely bought-in to the process. The Lions are a young team that has stormed into the conversation as one of the best in the NFL. Dan Campbell‘s team has a ton of depth and a loaded offense, defense, and special teams.

The Lions have stars at every position. They are capable of running up the score while also shutting down their opponents. What makes the Lions fun to watch is the big plays that they are able to change the momentum of the game with. There are multiple players on offense capable of making big plays.

One of those players is Jameson Williams. The wide receiver is one of the fastest in the game, and if he can stay healthy, then he will turn into a great player. Running back David Montgomery has high praise for Williams and expects a big season.

Article Continues Below

Here is what Montgomery said about the speedster.

“He ain't scared to be himself. I feel like a lot of people like when you get into the NFL, the NFL is this or that. Like they’re so in fear of like with the eyes see. He do not care and I respect that out of him. And he's came, since I've got here, he’s come far. He's on board now. So like the Jamo that y'all thought y'all seen. Okay, cool. Y'all going to see something crazy.”

Williams is coming off an electric season where he caught 58 passes for just over 1,000 yards. He scored seven touchdowns with a 17.3 yards per catch average, and added a rushing touchdown as well. That is a very good season. If he can build upon that, then the league (specifically the NFC North) is in trouble.