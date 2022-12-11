By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions are one of the hottest teams in football. No, really. They have won four out of their last five games, with a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills being the only defeat. Jared Goff has done a strong job leading the offense, leading the franchise to warm up to the idea of him being their guy under center for the near future.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Lions are not actively looking to replace Goff. “As sources have explained, Goff is believed to be their starting QB. Period. Not just until someone else comes along,” writes Rapoport. “With all due respect to the unknown — weird things happen in the NFL — the plan is for Goff to be in Detroit for the future.”

Goff has bounced back from a rough first season with the Lions and through 12 games has 3,022 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes, which both rank in the top 10 in the NFL. He is leading one of the best offenses in the entire league thanks to the bevy of talent around him, though he has turned in some big performances of his own while doing a solid job of taking care of the ball.

Some Lions fans are upset that Goff is slated to remain the starter for the Lions ahead of a draft with numerous highly touted quarterback prospects. Fans of other teams are poking fun at the team for it.

typical lions i tell you😓 https://t.co/ITm5lVVfG4 — aj davis (5-7; 3-10😭) (@ajdavis22800) December 11, 2022

However, some Lions fans have faith in Goff and are fine, if not enthused, with him being the starter for the time being. Some have pointed out that it leaves Detroit with room to potentially draft Will Anderson, a stud linebacker from Alabama.

YESSIR GOFF IS OUR QB1 — tonyy1914 (4-6) (5-15) (@tonyy1914) December 11, 2022

Build this thing around him. He’s shown he’s capable. Would love a mid round developmental QB in the mid rounds. https://t.co/vMV05OHOpf — LFDU (Lions fan down under) (@Australianlion) December 11, 2022

The Lions still have work to do before becoming a true title contender but if they can elevate Jared Goff to the level he is at, they could start making some noise soon.