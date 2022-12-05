By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Don’t look now, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are roaring their way back into playoff contention. It seemed as if their postseason dreams died the moment they hit a 1-6 record. Since then, though, Detroit has won four of their five games, putting them squarely in contention for a potential Wild Card spot if things go right.

After their complete domination of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lions QB Jared Goff shared his thoughts on why he thinks they’ve been winning. For Goff, it’s been a combination of clean play from the offense and special teams, as well as a tenacious defense per Myles Simmons. That’s the key ingredient for any successful winning team.

Jared Goff: “We’ve (Lions) beaten good teams. We’ve beaten teams with lesser records. We’ve dominated teams, and we’ve had our times where we’ve struggled, but in the last five games, we’ve been playing good football and taking care of the ball on offense, causing turnovers on defense, and clean in the kicking game. It’s a pretty good formula, and we’ve been doing that.”

Goff has quietly been playing some solid to great ball over the last few games. As he said above, he and the offense has done an excellent job taking care of the ball. Against the Jaguars, the Lions QB posted a monster statline: 31-for-41 passes for over 310 yards with two touchdowns. If this play continues, this team is going to be scary.

Jared Goff’s play could impact the Lions’ decision-making in the offseason. The expectation for Detroit is that they’ll acquire a new quarterback in the offseason, whether it’s by trade or by the draft. If Goff keeps up this play, though… Detroit might start to consider sticking with the former number one overall pick.