The LIV Golf tour has an event coming up in Hong Kong on Friday followed by an event in Miami, Florida next month which has ambassadors including PGA legend Phil Mickelson talking.
Mickelson joined HyFlyers teammates Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree for a press conference shared by the LIV Golf YouTube channel on Thursday, previewing the event and talking golf. Mickelson extolled the positive aspects of the LIV product calling the league a “start-up” while adding that the LIV product “is extremely strong.”
Also on Thursday, Mickelson revealed how he can ‘best help' the tournament succeed amid competition with the PGA Tour. Star Jon Rahm joined a chorus of critics in bashing the World Golf Rankings.
Mickelson continued during the press conference, expressing where he feels the upstart league has an advantage over the traditionalists on the PGA circuit.
Mickelson Reveals LIV Tour ‘Advantage'
The man known as ‘Lefty' talked glowingly about the LIV Golf roster of players in the interview footage.
“We have so many of the best players in the world,” he said. “And the ability to move the best players around the world to showcase golf at the highest level, and to parts of the world that have never been exposed to it is really helping to push the game,” he added.
He added that LIV has brought golf to “875,000 people in parts of the world that wouldn't be exposed to it.”
Phil Mickelson on the Evolution of LIV
Mickelson added that he sees LIV Golf making “subtle changes” on a weekly basis in hopes of drawing new viewers from the PGA Tour and other corners of the global golf fans market.
The Hong Kong event is being broadcast on LIV Golf+, CW Sports and Caffeine TV. The overall purse is valued at $25 million and Andy Ogletree, Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale's team is one of 13 expected to compete in the competition.