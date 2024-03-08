Gone are the days when the PGA Tour was the sole and premier golf league in the world. LIV Golf has been able to get top players in Cam Smith, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Lucas Herbert, and Adrian Meronk among others. While massive stars like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have chosen to stay in the PGA Tour, there are plans set in motion to make the Greg Norman-led league expand. Phil Mickelson also wants to lend his hand in helping.
Being 53 years old is clearly not stopping Phil Mickelson from playing golf. He has moved from the PGA Tour all the way to LIV Golf despite being one of the biggest stars in the 1990s to the 2000s alongside Tiger Woods. Now, his focus seems to be expanding the league during his playing days. So far, he can only think of one best way to contribute, via the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong pre-interview.
“At this particular moment, for me to best help LIV Golf succeed and be successful, the best way I can do that is to play well. So I'm really trying to get my game sharp. … I feel like If I play well, I can help push, promote LIV Golf in the best possible way,” he declared.
Figjam's LIV Golf stint
There have been rumblings about Mickelson's retirement but it seems like he's here to stay. His recent performances have been a far cry from the days when he won his six majors. But, they have also been more than serviceable. In LIV Golf Jeddah, his championship form looks like it has come back. He finished ninth with 10 under 200. Before that, Mickelson finished 53 in Mayakoba then followed that performance up by going for 31 in Las Vegas. He hopes to continue that upward trend in Hong Kong.
His performance has been a huge factor when it comes to drawing audiences into watching the league. But, his ability to recruit astounding players for Greg Norman's LIV Golf is also commendable. He even got Jon Rahm to join the crew. This caused an uptick in the public's interest when it came to watching them. Will he be successful in beating out stars in the PGA Tour like Scottie Scheffler before the curtains of his career close?