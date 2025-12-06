The No. 21 Tulane Green Wave pulled off a tush push touchdown play in their matchup against the No. 20 North Texas Mean Green in the American Conference Championship Game on Friday night.

Tulane entered the matchup with a lot at stake. They shined as one of the best teams in the country, excelling in conference play as they made a case for the College Football Playoff. All the team needed to do to secure their place was win the conference championship against North Texas, a team that also had a case to make for the CFP.

The Green Wave fired away with aggressiveness. Hosting the game in front of their fans, they made sure to entertain them with some crafty plays. One of them took place in the final seconds of the first half, pulling off a tush push play at the one-yard line to score the touchdown.

How Tulane played against North Texas

It was a solid play for No. 21 Tulane to complete, coasting to the 34-21 win over No. 20 North Texas to earn the conference title.

Both teams were even to start the game, reaching the end zone in the first quarter. The Green Wave came alive in the second period, scoring 17 straight points to take control of the game by halftime. The Mean Green never recovered from that second quarter, scoring in the last two periods but not enough to make a rally.

Jake Retzlaff wasn't active in the air as the run game dominated the offense. He completed 13 passes out of 22 attempts for 145 yards while adding 15 rushes for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

Jamauri McClure tore up the Mean Green's run defense with his 22 carries, finishing with 121 yards and a touchdown. Garrett Mmahat led the receiving unit with three catches for 39 yards and Zycarl Lewis Jr. caught two passes for 30 yards.

The No. 21 Green Wave will look forward to their path in the College Football Playoff. They will likely have the 12th seed, facing the fifth-seeded opponent in the first round of the tournament. The CFP draw will take place on Dec. 7.