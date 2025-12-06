Week 14 is no time for hesitation. That's especially true at tight end. It's fantasy football’s most volatile position and often the difference between punching a playoff ticket or watching the postseason from the sidelines. With four teams on bye, managers searching for last-minute streaming help must look beyond the obvious names. They need to watch out for players riding hot streaks, stepping into expanded roles, or facing matchups too good to ignore. Fortunately, several tight ends check those boxes entering Week 14. They offer legitimate paths to double-digit production when it matters most.

Brenton Strange, JAX (vs. IND)

Brenton Strange has been one of the quietest but most reliable streamer gems of the season. A quad injury forced him to miss five games. Since returning, though, he has played like a locked-in TE1 whenever healthy. Over his last four full contests, Strange has averaged five receptions,

5.8 targets, 61 receiving yards, and 12.6 PPR points. He has also cleared 10.5 fantasy football points in each of those outings.

Since returning from his quad issue, Strange has been even better. He has been the TE4 over the last two weeks. His chemistry with Trevor Lawrence is evident, and the Jaguars are feeding him consistent mid-range volume. Against Indianapolis, Strange is one of Week 14’s safest and most attractive tight end streamers.

Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. SEA)

Yes, streaming Kyle Pitts at this stage of the season takes courage. Still, Week 14 presents one of the rare windows where the upside might justify the risk.

Despite scoring in the single digits in four of his last five games, Pitts flashed his potential again last week against the Jets. If Drake London (knee) remains out, Pitts should once again see an elevated target share. Also, the matchup could not be more appealing.

Seattle’s defense has been shredded by tight ends in 2025. They have allowed 10 different players at the position to score 10+ fantasy football points across their 12 games. They repeatedly struggle with red-zone coverage and intermediate crossing routes. Those are areas where Pitts can thrive when featured.

Streaming Pitts isn’t for the faint of heart. Still, in Week 14, the ceiling is high enough to justify the gamble.

Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ KC)

Dalton Schultz remains one of the most dependable safety valves in the league. That reliability is exactly what managers need in a win-or-go-home week. In Week 13, Schultz posted a 7-for-55 line on eight targets, positioning him as one of CJ Stroud’s most trusted options in key situations.

He has now secured six or more receptions in four of his last five games. Houston continues to leverage him heavily on timing routes and third-down situations. Yes, the matchup against the Chiefs isn’t ideal. That said, Schultz’s role keeps him firmly on the TE1/TE2 border.

If you’re looking for steady volume rather than lottery-ticket upside, Schultz remains a strong Week 14 streamer.

Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. CIN)

Dalton Kincaid’s status will come down to late-week injury reports after missing three straight games with a hamstring issue. If he’s cleared to play, though, he becomes the premier Week 14 streaming option at tight end. That's because no defense bleeds points to tight ends like Cincinnati.

The Bengals rank No. 1 in most fantasy football points allowed to tight ends. They have surrendered double-digit production to 11 different players this season. Their linebackers have struggled in coverage all year. Opposing offenses consistently exploit their soft spots on underneath routes.

Before his injury, Kincaid showcased a high-volume, high-efficiency profile rarely found outside the position’s elite tier. If he suits up, he should immediately slide into your lineup as a low-end TE1 with massive matchup-driven upside.

Darren Waller, MIA (@ NYJ)

Darren Waller’s return from a pectoral injury didn’t produce a fantasy football explosion. However, it did reveal signs of life and opportunity. Waller led the Dolphins in receiving yards (47) in Week 13. He also immediately resumed his role as a chain-moving target, especially on early downs.

Earlier in the season, before his injury, Waller posted 46.7 points over a three-game stretch. That demonstrated that he still possesses the athleticism and route-running savvy to win at all three levels.

The matchup against the Jets is trickier than it looks. However, New York has allowed seven tight ends to reach solid numbers. Given Miami's banged-up receiver room and its need for a reliable inside-the-hashes presence, Waller is an intriguing high-floor, moderate-ceiling Week 14 streamer.

Final Thoughts

Tight end is always a wild ride, but Week 14 amplifies the chaos. Whether you’re betting on Brenton Strange’s consistency, Kyle Pitts’ matchup-driven upside, Dalton Schultz’s volume, Dalton Kincaid’s dream matchup (if active), or Darren Waller reclaiming midseason form, each option offers a legitimate path to double-digit points during fantasy football’s most pressure-filled week.

Make your choice. Trust the matchup. And embrace the madness—your playoff hopes may depend on it.