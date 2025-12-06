The Seattle Mariners won the AL West for the first time in 24 years but the season ultimately ended in disappointment. The Mariners lost the ALCS to the Toronto Blue Jays in a heartbreaking Game 7. Now Seattle faces a challenging offseason as the team attempts to rebound and reach the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Seattle wasted little time in preparing for the 2026 season. The Mariners signed Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million deal. And an MLB insider believes the team should next pursue Japanese free agent Munetaka Murakami.

‘Everybody loves to connect Japanese free agents to the Mariners because of the Ichiro connection. But they haven’t really dipped into that market very heavily in the last 10-15 years… That said, Murakami is a great fit there. They need to replace Eugenio Suarez at third base. Big power bat. Murakami was one of the best home run hitters in Japan. It seems like a good fit,” Mark Feinsand said, per MLB Tonight.

Should the Mariners swing for the fences on Munetaka Murakami?

Murakami is a highly-anticipated free agent this offseason. The Japanese infielder posted in November, beginning a 45-day negotiating window. Teams covet the 25-year-old third baseman for his prodigious power. He hit 56 home runs in 2022 and won the NPB Triple Crown.

Murakami is one of the most intriguing free agents available this offseason. But while his power potential is undeniable, there are some concerns about his strikeout rate and defense. Still, he could be a strong addition to a Mariners’ team looking to replace Suarez in the lineup.

“The only question I have on this fit, a lot of people look at Murakami and think ultimately he’s a first baseman in the big leagues. They just signed Josh Naylor to a five-year deal. So unless you’re potentially going to look at him maybe as a DH – or either one of them as a DH – unless you believe in Murakami as a long-term third baseman, that would be the only hangup here,” Feinsand added.