The South Carolina Gamecocks are once again the SEC women's basketball tournament champions after taking down Angel Reese and LSU basketball in the finals on Sunday, 79-72. The game was memorable for a number of reasons, including the wild brawl that erupted with a little over two minutes remaining in regulation.
After the game, Reese sent out a strong message about her thoughts on what transpired on the court versus South Carolina while expressing her excitement for the Big Dance.
“As a person at my STATUS, sometimes you have to walk away from certain situations. Mind you the play before that I had rolled my ankle AGAIN and was already walking to the bench. I ALWAYS ride for mine. I’m super proud of this team & super excited for march. #geauxtigers 💜💛,” the LSU women's basketball star posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The fight started was triggered by a foul made by LSU's Flau'jae Johnson on South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley, who was trying to convert a Tigers turnover into points. Johnson then gave Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins a shove before South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso sent Johnson to the ground with a push.
Despite an ankle issue, Reese was able to put together a double-double performance of 15 points and 13 rebounds in 34 minutes of action. The Tigers were shorthanded and used just seven players in the contest, but looked competitive against the top team in the nation.
After falling short of the goal to rule the SEC tournament, Reese and LSU will turn their attention to the March Madness, which they are virtually assured of a spot after going 28-5 overall in the regular season and conference tournament.