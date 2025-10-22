Legendary Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo isn't shy about addressing the state of college athletics. That was evident in his recent criticism of the University of Louisville program.

After it was revealed that Louisville had former NBA G League player London Johnson commit, Izzo took aim at the Cardinals for making such a move, per Ben Shockley WILX News 10.

“To me, it's ridiculous. To me, it's embarrassing” he said.

Johnson played last season for the Maine Red Claws and the Cleveland Charge in the NBA G League. At this point, he has two years of eligibility left. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Norcross High School in Norcross, Georgia.

Over the course of three seasons in the G League, Johnson averaged 7.6 points per game. As a result of NIL deals and redefining of college athletics, NBA G League players can commit to college teams.

Players can do so if they can prove that they received “actual and necessary expenses”. Additionally, G players can declare for college if they hadn't declared for the NBA Draft of signed an NBA contract. Plus, players still have to prove that they are five years out of graduating high school.

Recently, Thierry Darlan committed to Santa Clara University after playing in the G League.

Tom Izzo's outspokenness about modern day college athletics

Given the ever changing landscape of college athletics, it has thrown Izzo for a loop. While he exist within the new system, he is not necessarily off that new system.

Recently, Izzo called for additional guardrails on the NCAA transfer portal. Essentially making the case that there has to be a reasonable standard set when it comes to players deciding to leave early and not just jump from team to team over four years.

He is still of the mindset of wanting to cultivate a team culture with the guys that stick around.